India prepares to start new LNG import terminal as demand increases

India currently imports LNG via seven terminals. Along with the Chhara facility, Swan Energy Ltd.'s Jafrabad import facility is also expected to begin operations this year, according to BloombergNEF

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

By Stephen Stapczynski

India is looking to purchase the inaugural shipment for its latest liquefied natural gas terminal, as the nation aims to rapidly increase consumption of the fuel this decade.
Gujarat State Petroleum Corp. released a tender to buy a commissioning cargo for the Chhara terminal for delivery in April, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. The facility in Gujarat state is being developed by Hindustan Petroleum Corp., and will have the capacity to import 5 million tons per year of LNG.

New Delhi is trying to increase LNG import capacity to lift the share of natural gas in its energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030 from about 7 per cent now. The move is to help lower the dependence on dirtier fossil fuels, such as coal and oil.

India currently imports LNG via seven terminals. Along with the Chhara facility, Swan Energy Ltd.’s Jafrabad import facility is also expected to begin operations this year, according to BloombergNEF.

Topics : LNG import Gujarat India oil imports

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

