Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India ramps up US oil purchases amid trade talks, diversification push

India ramps up US oil purchases amid trade talks, diversification push

Crude oil loading refers to volumes of oil loaded at a producing country's port for respective destinations. Oil shipments loaded in the US typically take around two months for delivery in India

oil sector, crude oil
premium

The US has levied an additional 25 per cent tariff on India, taking the total tariff to 50 per cent, for purchasing Russian oil, arguing India is indirectly funding the Ukraine war.

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Crude oil shipments loaded in the US for India delivery have jumped significantly in the past two months, August and September 2025, signalling New Delhi’s approach of boosting energy trade with Washington amid ongoing bilateral trade talks.
 
Crude oil loading refers to volumes of oil loaded at a producing country’s port for respective destinations. Oil shipments loaded in the US typically take around two months for delivery in India.
 
Loadings of crude oil headed for India stood at an average 398 thousand barrels per day (kbpd) in August and 341 kbpd in September, according to data sourced from maritime intelligence
Topics : India Russia US India relations Crude Oil Price Oil imports
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon