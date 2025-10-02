India ramps up US oil purchases amid trade talks, diversification push

Crude oil shipments loaded in the US for India delivery have jumped significantly in the past two months, August and September 2025, signalling New Delhi’s approach of boosting energy trade with Washington amid ongoing bilateral trade talks.

Crude oil loading refers to volumes of oil loaded at a producing country’s port for respective destinations. Oil shipments loaded in the US typically take around two months for delivery in India.

Loadings of crude oil headed for India stood at an average 398 thousand barrels per day (kbpd) in August and 341 kbpd in September, according to data sourced from maritime intelligence