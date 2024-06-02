India's CAD may ease in March quarter as net exports hit 11-quarter high

India’s current account deficit (CAD) may dip further in the March quarter of FY24 as pressure from negative net exports during the January-March period eased to an 11-quarter high.

A part of the gross domestic product (GDP) data, net exports—which is usually negative for India—captures the difference between exports and imports of both goods and services, while the CAD data, released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), also factors in private transfer receipts. Thus, net exports are considered a proxy for the CAD as the latter is calculated by adding remittances by Indians employed overseas, with the net exports.