Home / Economy / News / India's exports to Hong Kong rise by a fifth in Apr-Oct as demand rises

Hong Kong is among India's top 10 export destinations, accounting for close to 2 per cent of the country's total outbound shipments

The growth in exports came against the backdrop of fall in exports to India’s key trade partners such as Netherlands, United Kingdom (UK), Singapore, Saudi Arabia during April-October.

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Outbound shipments to Hong Kong grew by 20.7 per cent to $4.36 billion during the first seven months of the current financial year (April-October) against $3.61 billion reported during the same period of the previous year, due to strong demand for items such as gems and jewellery, telecom instruments. Hong Kong is among India’s top 10 export destinations, accounting for close to 2 per cent of the country’s total outbound shipments. 
“(Exports) data for Hong Kong and China suggests India’s growing integration with North East Asia. And that too in some of the value added segments which is a good
