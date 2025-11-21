India's exports to Hong Kong rise by a fifth in Apr-Oct as demand rises

Outbound shipments to Hong Kong grew by 20.7 per cent to $4.36 billion during the first seven months of the current financial year (April-October) against $3.61 billion reported during the same period of the previous year, due to strong demand for items such as gems and jewellery, telecom instruments. Hong Kong is among India’s top 10 export destinations, accounting for close to 2 per cent of the country’s total outbound shipments.

“(Exports) data for Hong Kong and China suggests India’s growing integration with North East Asia. And that too in some of the value added segments which is a good