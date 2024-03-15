Sensex (    %)
                             
India's Feb trade deficit at $18.71 billion, consistent with forecast

In February, services exports were $32.35 billion, while imports were $15.39 billion. In January, services exports were $32.80 billion and imports were $16.05 billion

Exports

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

India's merchandise trade deficit in February stood at $18.71 billion, according to a Reuters calculation based on export and import data released by the government on Friday.
Economists had expected the country's February trade deficit to be $18.30 billion, according to a Reuters poll.
India's merchandise exports in February stood at $41.40 billion, while imports were $60.11 billion, government data showed. In the previous month, merchandise exports were $36.92 billion, while imports stood at $54.41 billion.
In February, services exports were $32.35 billion, while imports were $15.39 billion. In January, services exports were $32.80 billion and imports were $16.05 billion.

First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

