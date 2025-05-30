Cash market turnover hits 8-month high in May on market recovery

Cash volumes surged to an eight-month high in May, driven by a broad-based recovery in equity markets. The average daily trading volume for the cash segment, combining the NSE and BSE, increased by 11 per cent from the previous month, reaching Rs 1.19 trillion. This is the highest level since September 2024, when it peaked at Rs 1.3 trillion but still 28 per cent below the peak of Rs 1.65 trillion in June 2024.

According to experts, the surge in cash market volumes is driven by two key factors: a rise in underlying stock values and improved investor sentiment.

In