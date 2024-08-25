India's GDP growth likely moderated in June quarter, say analysts

Business Standard
Rajani Sinha, chief economist, CARE Ratings says that GDP growth in Q1 is projected to slide to 6.9 per cent

GDP growth
Premium

Image: Shutterstock

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2024 | 9:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Growth in gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to have moderated in the June quarter this financial year owing to a slowdown in key drivers because of the Lok Sabha elections and a high base effect, according to analysts.

This comes in the wake of the Indian economy experiencing strong growth rates of above 7.5 per cent in all four quarters in FY24.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has predicted 7.1 per cent growth for Q1 FY25.

The National Statistical Office (NSO) will release the Q1 growth numbers on Friday.

Rajani Sinha, chief economist, CARE Ratings, said GDP growth in

