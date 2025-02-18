India's GDP growth likely rebounded to around 6.4% in Q3FY25: Poll

A revival in rural demand, an increase in central government capital expenditure (capex), and a pickup in industrial production likely led to a rebound in India’s economic growth to around 6.4 per cent in the December quarter of FY25, according to a poll of 12 professional forecasters.

In the preceding September quarter, gross domestic product (GDP) growth had fallen to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent, driven by an industrial slowdown and a moderation in investment demand.

Forecasts for the third quarter (Q3) of FY25 range from 6.2 per cent by HDFC Bank to 6.7 per cent by L&T,