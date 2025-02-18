Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's GDP growth likely rebounded to around 6.4% in Q3FY25: Poll

India's GDP growth likely rebounded to around 6.4% in Q3FY25: Poll

Poll of 12 forecasters shows pickup in rural demand, govt capex

GDP, India GDP
Premium

GDP, India GDP(Photo: Shutterstock)

Shiva Rajora Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A revival in rural demand, an increase in central government capital expenditure (capex), and a pickup in industrial production likely led to a rebound in India’s economic growth to around 6.4 per cent in the December quarter of FY25, according to a poll of 12 professional forecasters.
 
In the preceding September quarter, gross domestic product (GDP) growth had fallen to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent, driven by an industrial slowdown and a moderation in investment demand.
 
Forecasts for the third quarter (Q3) of FY25 range from 6.2 per cent by HDFC Bank to 6.7 per cent by L&T,
Topics : GDP GDP forecast India GDP

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon