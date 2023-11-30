India's green dilemma: Struggle for renewables as China powers up with coal

The world’s biggest climate conference in Dubai has commenced, featuring India and China, two of the world's three largest emitters, expected to play pivotal roles in negotiations on the extent of the climate pendulum’s swing to combat global warming.

However, India faces a dilemma, having focused aggressively on renewable growth before the pandemic, with limited success, sacrificing thermal generation. In contrast, China, during the same period, added record capacities in both coal-fired generators and renewable installations to power its economy.

It was only recently that New Delhi realised clean energy alone couldn’t propel its ambitions of Aatmanirbharta and becoming a global manufacturing hub. This prompted a U-turn this month, with Minister of Power and Renewable Energy R K Singh convening