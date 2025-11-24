Monday, November 24, 2025 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shrimp-heavy shipments to China, Vietnam, and Europe help country log $4.87 bn in Apr-Oct

India’s marine product exports rise 16% as new markets offset US dip
Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

India’s marine product exports rose 16.2 per cent to $4.87 billion in the first seven months of the financial year (April–October), buoyed up by firm global demand and a rebound across key Asian and European markets. Shrimps and prawns have a share of over 63 per cent in the marine sector.
 
The US — traditionally India’s largest shrimp market — saw a 7.43 per cent drop to $1.06 billion in this period. That slide was more than offset by strong growth in shipments to China, Vietnam, Belgium, Japan, Russia, Canada and the UK, a senior government official said. Among marine
