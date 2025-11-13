India's Q2 economic growth may have surpassed RBI's 7% projection

Led by a revival in consumption demand, an above-normal monsoon that propped up agriculture, robust industrial growth, and sustained public capex, the Indian economy is expected to have sustained the growth momentum in the July-September quarter (Q2) with a gross domestic product (GDP) growth uptick to over 7 per cent, after the 7.8 per cent growth recorded in Q1, economists reckon.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) is expected to release the quarterly growth estimates for Q2 on November 28.

In its bi-monthly monetary policy review that concluded on October 1, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had raised its GDP