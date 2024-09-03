Business Standard
India seeks review of UAE trade deal amid spike in silver, gold imports

India seeks review of UAE trade deal amid spike in silver, gold imports

India is reviewing its trade deal with the UAE as a surge in silver and gold imports raises concerns over tariff concessions, value addition norms, and govt procurement commitments under the CEPA

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 7:47 PM IST
After walking out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement at the 11th hour of negotiations in 2019, India was seen as protectionist and averse to signing trade deals. To change this image, India signed a trade deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a record 88 days of negotiations in February 2022, which came into force in May that year.

However, just over two years later, India is seeking a review of some components of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the UAE.

Last month, commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said that India wants

