Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.12%)
65401.92 + 79.27
Nifty (0.03%)
19434.55 + 6.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.17%)
37770.20 -65.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.47%)
5335.05 -25.45
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
44090.95 -108.15
Heatmap

India-UK FTA: Remaining issues expected to be closed by month-end

The 12th round of talks between the countries is in progress here and is expected to continue until at least 28 August

India UK
Premium

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 8:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India is hoping to resolve the pending issues related to the free trade agreement (FTA) such as rules of origin, bilateral investment treaty, intellectual property rights, and other issues by the end of the month, especially during the meeting with the key officials from the UK next week.

"Now, there are only a few issues left. The UK team is coming to India during the Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) meeting (in Jaipur), and we are hoping that we would be closing those remaining issues…So, our target is that we close the issues with the UK when the UK team visit us in India, and we are very

Also Read

Centre to come up with a single trade body to promote exports: Report

India-Australia trade pact utilisation at average 90% in first six months

India, Australia eye early conclusion on comprehensive trade pact

In race for market connectivity, UK-India ties offer point of difference

Indian passport 80th most powerful: Visit these countries visa-free

Rupee slumps to 10-month low as dollar index rises; breaches 83/$ intraday

India's merchandise exports shrink 15.9% in July, imports down 17%

Public procurement from GeM portal crosses Rs 90K crore so far this fiscal

IMA opposes NMC move to mandate doctors to prescribe only generic medicines

RBI repo rate cut possible only in Jul-Sep quarter next year: Icra

Topics : India UK FTA India UK relation

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesITC Q1 ResultsIndependence Day 2023Jailer - Gadar-2 Weekend Box Office CollectionsTelangana Elections 2023CPI InflationBigg Boss OTT 2 FinaleI-Day 2023 | Har Ghar Tiranga CampaignUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 crITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Yamuna water level likely to rise in Delhi but grave situation unlikelyIRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specsReliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflationPresident Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon