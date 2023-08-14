India-UK FTA: Remaining issues expected to be closed by month-end

India is hoping to resolve the pending issues related to the free trade agreement (FTA) such as rules of origin, bilateral investment treaty, intellectual property rights, and other issues by the end of the month, especially during the meeting with the key officials from the UK next week.

"Now, there are only a few issues left. The UK team is coming to India during the Trade and Investment Working Group (TIWG) meeting (in Jaipur), and we are hoping that we would be closing those remaining issues…So, our target is that we close the issues with the UK when the UK team visit us in India, and we are very