Friday, July 04, 2025 | 05:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's pharma exports to US surged in March amid tariff concerns

India's pharma exports to US surged in March amid tariff concerns

India's pharma exports saw a significant rise in March, driven by fears of impending US tariffs. Industry experts anticipate impact of potential reciprocal tariffs on India's future export strategy

pharma, drugs, medicine
premium

Data showed that in April, exports to the US actually fell by 7.27 per cent to $898.34 million, compared to $968.79 million in April 2024.

Sohini Das Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s pharma exports to the US surged by almost 74 per cent in March, when talks around potential US tariffs were gaining ground, according to data from the Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council (Pharmexcil).
 
In March, exports from India to the US grew by 73.99 per cent year on year to $1.561 billion. Compared to February, export growth was around 71 per cent. Speaking to Business Standard, Namit Doshi, chairman of Pharmexcil, said that the situation is ‘dynamic’ and trade, particularly with the US, has been influenced by tariff concerns.
 
Data showed that in April, exports to the US actually fell
Topics : Pharma exports Pharma exporters Pharma industry Indian exports
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon