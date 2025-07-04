India's pharma exports to US surged in March amid tariff concerns

India’s pharma exports to the US surged by almost 74 per cent in March, when talks around potential US tariffs were gaining ground, according to data from the Pharmaceutical Exports Promotion Council (Pharmexcil).

In March, exports from India to the US grew by 73.99 per cent year on year to $1.561 billion. Compared to February, export growth was around 71 per cent. Speaking to Business Standard, Namit Doshi, chairman of Pharmexcil, said that the situation is ‘dynamic’ and trade, particularly with the US, has been influenced by tariff concerns.

Data showed that in April, exports to the US actually fell