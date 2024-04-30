Business Standard
Infrastructure output in March rises 5.2%, cement production up 10.6%

Infrastructure output, which accounts for 40% of industrial production, measures activity in eight sectors, including refinery products and electricity

India's infrastructure output in March rose 5.2 per cent year-on-year, compared with a revised 7.1 per cent growth in February, government data showed on Tuesday.
Infrastructure output, which accounts for 40 per cent of industrial production, measures activity in eight sectors, including refinery products and electricity.
Cement production rose the most at 10.6 per cent in March year-on-year, compared with a 9.1 per cent growth a month earlier. Coal production grew 8.7 per cent, while electricity generation rose 8 per cent.
 
In February, coal production rose 11.6 per cent and electricity generation grew 7.5 per cent.
Two of the eight core sectors, however, posted a drop in output.
Fertiliser production registered a smaller fall of 1.3 per cent in March, compared with a 9.5 per cent decline in February, while refinery products dropped 0.3 per cent, against a 2.6 per cent rise in the previous month.
 

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

