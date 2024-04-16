Iran-Israel flare-up: Traders, shippers brace for fresh price shocks

The shipping industry, still recuperating from the Red Sea crisis' unprecedented price shocks earlier this year, is now bracing itself for a further surge in ocean freight rates and insurance premia amid the risk of a wider war in West Asia following Iran’s drone and missile attack on Israel last weekend.

“Regardless of immediate outcomes, we anticipate heightened uncertainty in shipping markets,” said Christian Roeloffs, co-founder and CEO of Container xChange, an online platform for global container trading and leasing. “This comes at a time when tensions have already been simmering since the end of November, particularly in the Bab-al-Mandab strait