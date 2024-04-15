Centre in a huddle to understand impact of the Iran-Israel tensions

Top government officials in New Delhi have started discussions with stakeholders ranging from shipping and container companies to export promotion councils to understand the impact of the Iran-Israel tensions and plan ahead. Inter-ministerial talks are also being lined up amid the crisis situation in West Asia, sources confirmed.

While the crude flows are not directly under any threat, elevated oil prices remain a concern, according to officials.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters at a press conference on Monday that the government is monitoring the situation and will take appropriate action or remedial measures.

“Whenever such conflicts occur, we start monitoring trade,