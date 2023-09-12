Is India overestimating inflation as it is skewed to food and beverages?

Retail inflation eases marginally to 6.44% in February from 6.52% in Jan
Varun Beverages Q2 results: Net profit rises 26.2% YoY, revenue up 13.5%
Varun Beverages maintains strong growth trajectory in March quarter
Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad
India's food inflation bites harder as risks build for global supplies
Food security to hydrogen transport: Formats exist for IMEC's success
Fastest growing major economy, but why India can't up its credit ratings
Govt mulls additional 10% tax on diesel engine vehicles to reduce pollution
IT hardware companies may be asked to register for imports in FY24: Report
India imposes anti-dumping duty on some Chinese steel for 5 years