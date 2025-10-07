GenAI led to 20% fall in white-collar job listings in S Asia: World Bank

The rise of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) tools such as ChatGPT has led to a roughly 20 per cent decline in monthly job listings for white-collar roles, including moderately educated young workers such as call centre agents and software developers, the World Bank reported in its latest South Asia Development Update, released on Tuesday. The report noted that the region’s workforce remains only “moderately exposed” to technological shifts driven by AI.

“The introduction of GenAI has already reduced monthly job listings by about 20 per cent for the most highly exposed, least complementary white-collar occupations. The largest slowdowns in job