Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Kerosene consumption falls significantly by 26% CAGR during FY14-23: Data

Petrol and pet coke have witnessed a growth of 13.38 per cent and 28.68 per cent, respectively, over the last year.

pipes, natural gas

Representative image | Photo: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Kerosene consumption in the country has declined sharply by 26 per cent CAGR between 2013-14 and 2022-23, mainly due to government policies to promote clean energy.
The latest 'Energy Statistics India 2024' of the National Statistical Office (NSO) stated, "The impact of energy policies of recent time is evident on the consumption of kerosene as a fuel in the country".
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The data showed that the consumption of kerosene has seen a steady decreasing trend with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of (-) 25.78 per cent from 2013-14 to 2022-23.
The report stated that among all the petroleum products the HSDO (diesel), which has the highest share of consumption (38.52 per cent) during 2022-23, experienced a positive growth of 12.05 per cent over the last year.
Petrol and pet coke have witnessed a growth of 13.38 per cent and 28.68 per cent, respectively, over the last year.
HSD (diesel) has also registered a 12.05 per cent growth to 85.90 MTs during 2022-23(P) compared to 76.66 MTs during 2021-22.
The report stated that the consumption of natural gas has experienced a fluctuation over time.
During 2022-23, the consumption against energy purpose has experienced a negative growth of -7.7 per cent (from 39,414 BCM during 2021-22 to 36,383 BCM during 2022-23, according to the data.
The non-energy purpose, the report said, experienced a meagre growth of 1.1 per cent (from 22,077 BCM during 2021-22 to 22,319 BCM during 2022-23).
It noted that the maximum use of natural gas is in the fertilisers industry (32.35 per cent), followed by city or local natural gas distribution network, including road transport (20.06 per cent).
Industry-wise off-take of natural gas shows that, out of the total consumption (Availability Basis (Net Production + LNG Imports)), while 62 per cent of natural gas has been used for energy purposes, 38 per cent is used for non-energy purposes, it added.
The estimated electricity consumption increased from 8,24,301 GWh during 2012-13 to 12,96,300 GWh during 2021-22, showing a CAGR of 5.16 per cent.
Out of the total consumption of electricity in 2021-22), the industry sector accounted for the largest share (41.16 per cent), followed by domestic (25.77 per cent), agriculture (17.67 per cent) and commercial sectors (8.29 per cent).

Also Read

India's natural gas demand is expected to rise 6% in 2024, says IEA

Biden rule aims to reduce methane emissions, targeting oil and gas industry

Diesel sales fall in September amid rains, petrol consumption up in India

Chandigarh imposes temporary restriction on sale of petrol, diesel

Adani Total Gas Q3 results: Net profit rises 18% on higher CNG sales

India will become third top economy in few years, says FM Sitharaman

Round 14 of India-UK FTA talks put on hold ahead of election schedule

Ease of doing biz: Market regulator Sebi to relax certain norms for FPIs

Exports grow fastest in 20 months; Feb trade deficit widens to $18.71 bn

Forex reserves surge by over $10 billion to hit over two-year high

The Domestic sector has experienced the highest CAGR of 6.87 between FY2012-13 to FY2021-22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : petrol consumption NSO natural gas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon