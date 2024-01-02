Chandigarh imposes temporary restriction on sale of petrol, diesel

Truck drivers' strike: Amid an ongoing strike by truck drivers over the new hit-and-run law, Chandigarh on Tuesday imposed a temporary restriction on the sale of petrol and diesel. Two-wheelers in Chandigarh are now limited to two litres or a maximum value of Rs 200 of fuel, while four-wheelers are limited to 5 litres or a maximum value of Rs 500.

"The imposed limitations are a proactive measure to ensure the availability of fuel for all during this period of temporary disruption of fuel supply," the Chandigarh administration said.

"Fuel station operators are urged to comply with these regulations, and consumers are kindly requested to cooperate with the imposed restrictions," it added.

"Efforts are going on to resume supply of fuel to Chandigarh in coordination with Oil Marketing Companies and Punjab and Haryana," the statement added.

Truck driver strike

Truck and bus drivers, along with petrol pumps, are protesting against the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which has a provision for hit-and-run cases. The new penal actions in hit-and-run cases have raised concerns among drivers who now face the possibility of a 10-year jail term for fleeing and not reporting fatal accidents.

Under the previous legislation, drivers could be imprisoned for up to two years under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 304A (death by negligence). The protesting drivers are demanding the repeal of these new provisions, asserting that the stringent penalties are a threat to their livelihoods.

“Drivers consider the law one-sided and harsh. In case of an accident, if we stay, an angry mob could resort to damage the life and property. And, if we run, we would be subjected to harsh punishment,” a driver of an oil tanker was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times (HT).



Hit-and-run cases were earlier prosecuted under the Indian Penal Code and would attract imprisonment for a year, which could be extended up to two years, with a fine of more than Rs 1,000 or both. In extreme cases, the police could also report such matters under Section 302, which is related to murder.