Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Chandigarh imposes temporary restriction on sale of petrol, diesel

The Chandigarh administration stated that this measure is a precautionary step to manage the current situation until normalcy is restored

Truck drivers protest

Truck drivers protest

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Truck drivers' strike: Amid an ongoing strike by truck drivers over the new hit-and-run law, Chandigarh on Tuesday imposed a temporary restriction on the sale of petrol and diesel. Two-wheelers in Chandigarh are now limited to two litres or a maximum value of Rs 200 of fuel, while four-wheelers are limited to 5 litres or a maximum value of Rs 500.

"The imposed limitations are a proactive measure to ensure the availability of fuel for all during this period of temporary disruption of fuel supply," the Chandigarh administration said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Fuel station operators are urged to comply with these regulations, and consumers are kindly requested to cooperate with the imposed restrictions," it added.

"Efforts are going on to resume supply of fuel to Chandigarh in coordination with Oil Marketing Companies and Punjab and Haryana," the statement added.

 

Truck driver strike


Truck and bus drivers, along with petrol pumps, are protesting against the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), which has a provision for hit-and-run cases. The new penal actions in hit-and-run cases have raised concerns among drivers who now face the possibility of a 10-year jail term for fleeing and not reporting fatal accidents.

Under the previous legislation, drivers could be imprisoned for up to two years under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 304A (death by negligence). The protesting drivers are demanding the repeal of these new provisions, asserting that the stringent penalties are a threat to their livelihoods.

“Drivers consider the law one-sided and harsh. In case of an accident, if we stay, an angry mob could resort to damage the life and property. And, if we run, we would be subjected to harsh punishment,” a driver of an oil tanker was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times (HT).

Hit-and-run cases were earlier prosecuted under the Indian Penal Code and would attract imprisonment for a year, which could be extended up to two years, with a fine of more than Rs 1,000 or both. In extreme cases, the police could also report such matters under Section 302, which is related to murder.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi to undertake 'Manipur to Mumbai' Bharat Nyay Yatra from Jan 14

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 2,000 cr to beneficiaries

Here's why truck drivers demand roll-back of new 'hit and run' law

Nyay - The Justice: Delhi HC refuses stay on movie on Sushant Singh Rajput

Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express: Check features, schedule and more

PM Modi inaugurates projects worth over Rs 20,000 cr in Tamil Nadu

IIT Madras targets incubating 100 startups across various sectors in 2024

Mahua Moitra calls out UP CM Yogi Adityanath over IIT-BHU rape case

India launches a single-window portal for medical devices management

ED conducts searches in money laundering case against AAP MLA Khan

Topics : Protest Chandigarh petrol diesel BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Holidays in 2024Train Ticket Booking AppGold Silver Price TodayYES Bank Share PriceNew Covid-19 Case UpdatesDelhi Air QualityBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon