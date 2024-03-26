Sensex (    %)
                             
Key India peers see sharper growth in services trade, shows data

India's services exports increased by 14 per cent between the third quarter of 2022 and Q3 of 2023

Services trade surplus hits record $44.9 billion in December quarter
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

A number of countries have recorded faster growth in services exports than India.

India’s services exports increased by 14 per cent between the third quarter of 2022 and Q3 of 2023, according to the Global Trade Update by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) released recently. The growth in imports was 5 per cent. 

Brazil and South Africa among emerging markets and Japan among advanced ones recorded higher growth in services exports at 16 per cent each. Next was India, followed by the United States (9 per cent) and European Union (5 per cent).

China, on the other hand, recorded

First Published: Mar 26 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

