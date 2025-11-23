Sunday, November 23, 2025 | 11:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Labour codes: Real estate expects up to 10% spike in baseline labour cost

Labour codes: Real estate expects up to 10% spike in baseline labour cost

Developers expect short-term cost and timeline pressures, but say unified labour laws will bring predictability, better compliance and steadier workforce availability

According to industry executives, labour accounts for 25-30 per cent of project costs, and hence a structural change affects developers’ projections.

Sanket KoulPrachi PisalAneeka Chatterjee New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

With four labour Codes having been made effective, real estate is bracing itself for an increase in baseline labour costs of 5-10 per cent over the next one year, with labour making up close to one-fourth of project costs.  
According to industry executives, labour accounts for 25-30 per cent of project costs, and hence a structural change affects developers’ projections.  
“We are estimating a baseline increase of 5-10 per cent over 12 to 18 months,” said Sujay Kalele, founder, Mumbai-based MD TRU Realty. 
Suruchi Kumar, partner at law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas,
