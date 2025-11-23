Labour codes: Real estate expects up to 10% spike in baseline labour cost

With four labour Codes having been made effective, real estate is bracing itself for an increase in baseline labour costs of 5-10 per cent over the next one year, with labour making up close to one-fourth of project costs.

According to industry executives, labour accounts for 25-30 per cent of project costs, and hence a structural change affects developers’ projections.

“We are estimating a baseline increase of 5-10 per cent over 12 to 18 months,” said Sujay Kalele, founder, Mumbai-based MD TRU Realty.

Suruchi Kumar, partner at law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas,