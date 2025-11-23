Sunday, November 23, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Labour codes: Trade unions raise red flag over modified retrenchment clause

Labour codes: Trade unions raise red flag over modified retrenchment clause

The Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions (CTUs), comprising 10 Central Trade Unions including (CITU), have called for protests from November 26

Representative Picture

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 9:13 PM IST

The provision in the new labour codes notified on Friday to increase the threshold for requiring the government’s approval for undertaking retrenchment, layoffs, and closure to 300 workers from 100 workers at present has drawn criticism from certain trade unions and observers.
 
However, overly rigid labour laws have historically made firms wary of growing beyond certain sizes, as crossing low statutory thresholds exposes them to intrusive approvals, higher compliance burdens, and reduced flexibility in managing their workforce.
 
Tapan Sen, general secretary, Centre of Indian Trade Unions says that the new Industrial Relations code ‘cripples’ the right to strike by imposing
