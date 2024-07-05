Business Standard
Manufacturing wages are heading up amid labour shortage in country

Pay is rising faster than in other segments of the economy

Manufacturing wages grew 53.7 per cent in the period between 2015-16 and 2022-23. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Samreen Wani New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Industry captains recently spoke about the difficulty in finding skilled labour as tens of thousands of jobs go unfilled.

Labour shortages have been a persistent problem even before the pandemic took hold, and afterwards when millions of workers left cities to return home.

The crunch this time may also be translating into higher wages in the unincorporated manufacturing sector, according to a Business Standard analysis of data from two government surveys. Unincorporated business establishments – proprietorships, partnerships, self-help groups and others – are not registered under rules governing companies. The government

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

