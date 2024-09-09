Market expects MPC to implement cumulative 50 bps rate cut by March 2025

With improved liquidity in the banking system driven by increased government spending, market participants expect the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee to implement a cumulative 50 basis points rate cut by March 2025.

They also foresee a continued decline in food prices, which fell to 5.1 per cent in July from 8.4 per cent in June year-on-year, further supporting expectations of a rate cut.

“We expect a 50 basis point cut by March. So, the rate cut cycle either starts in October or December, with December seeming more likely because, for now, the RBI