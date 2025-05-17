Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 12:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MCA likely to widen PM Internship Scheme beyond top 500 companies

The age for joining the scheme, according to sources, is also likely to be brought down to accommodate applicants coming from industrial training institutes and polytechnics

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
The government is likely to launch the scheme fully by September, accommodating what has been gleaned from the ongoing pilot programme | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 12:22 AM IST

In order to widen the ambit of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme, now running as a pilot programme, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has started consultations for preparing a Cabinet note on the matter, according to people in the know.
 
The MCA is likely to allow all companies engaged in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to take part in the scheme, and not restrict it to just the top 500.
 
The age for joining the scheme, according to sources, is also likely to be brought down to accommodate applicants coming from industrial training institutes and polytechnics.
 
“Lessons from the two
