MCA likely to widen PM Internship Scheme beyond top 500 companies

In order to widen the ambit of the Prime Minister Internship Scheme, now running as a pilot programme, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has started consultations for preparing a Cabinet note on the matter, according to people in the know.

The MCA is likely to allow all companies engaged in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to take part in the scheme, and not restrict it to just the top 500.

The age for joining the scheme, according to sources, is also likely to be brought down to accommodate applicants coming from industrial training institutes and polytechnics.

“Lessons from the two