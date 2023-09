Govt regulations should support MSME sector's entry into private labels

Punjab's debt rose by Rs 50,000-crore under AAP: Governor seeks details

Monsoon may start retreating from September 25 after an uneven run

After laptops, tablets, govt moots import licence for broadband gear

Honor to launch MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 16 laptops in India on April 21

Dell XPS laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors launched: Details here

LG to launch 13th Gen Intel Core-powered Gram series laptops on June 14

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has proposed that companies that import laptops, tablets, PCs, and small servers should register on the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) platform

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com