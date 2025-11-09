Sunday, November 09, 2025 | 11:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / MMRDA plans ₹1.05 trillion integrated tunnel road network across Mumbai

MMRDA plans ₹1.05 trillion integrated tunnel road network across Mumbai

The 70-km underground corridor will link Coastal Road, BKC, and the airport, creating a third mode of travel beneath the city

Kharghar-Turbhe Tunnel
MMRDA said the network is expected to divert through-traffic underground, reduce congestion on surface roads, and reclaim valuable urban space. | Representative Image

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has begun work on a detailed project report (DPR) for an integrated tunnel road network worth ₹1.05 trillion across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
 
The proposed project aims to ease congestion and improve connectivity across the city.
 
According to MMRDA, the initiative represents a significant step towards introducing Mumbai’s “third mode” of travel —alongside its existing surface road and metro rail systems.
 
MMRDA is an apex body for planning and coordination of development activities in the MMR.
 
The underground corridor is proposed as a high-capacity mobility network linking the Mumbai Coastal Road, Bandra-Kurla
