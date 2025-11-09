MMRDA plans ₹1.05 trillion integrated tunnel road network across Mumbai

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has begun work on a detailed project report (DPR) for an integrated tunnel road network worth ₹1.05 trillion across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The proposed project aims to ease congestion and improve connectivity across the city.

According to MMRDA, the initiative represents a significant step towards introducing Mumbai’s “third mode” of travel —alongside its existing surface road and metro rail systems.

MMRDA is an apex body for planning and coordination of development activities in the MMR.

The underground corridor is proposed as a high-capacity mobility network linking the Mumbai Coastal Road, Bandra-Kurla