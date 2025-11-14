Friday, November 14, 2025 | 07:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Modi to review Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train progress on Saturday

Modi to review Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train progress on Saturday

PM Modi will inspect the under-construction Surat station and review progress on the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project, with major civil works & Surat-Bilimora section nearing completion

Upon completion, the Bullet Train will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to nearly two hours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the progress of the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) project in Gujarat on Saturday.
 
“At around 10 AM, Prime Minister will visit the under-construction Bullet Train Station in Surat to review the progress of the MAHSR — one of India’s most ambitious infrastructure projects symbolising the nation’s leap into the era of high-speed connectivity,” a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.
 
Upon completion, the Bullet Train will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to nearly two hours.
 
When is the first section of the bullet train corridor expected to open?
 
 
The government is looking to open part of the Bullet Train project on the Surat–Bilimora section in 2026. 

The MAHSR spans approximately 508 kilometres, covering 352 kilometres in Gujarat and Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and 156 kilometres in Maharashtra.
 
Which cities will the Mumbai–Ahmedabad bullet train connect?
 
The corridor will connect major cities including Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Bilimora, Vapi, Boisar, Virar, Thane and Mumbai, marking a transformative step in India’s transportation infrastructure.
 
How much construction progress has been made so far?
 
So far, 326 km of viaduct work has been completed, and 17 out of 25 river bridges have already been constructed.
 
“The Surat–Bilimora section, covering around 47 km, is in an advanced stage of completion, with civil works and track-bed laying fully completed. The design of the Surat station draws inspiration from the city’s world-renowned diamond industry, reflecting both elegance and functionality,” the PMO said.
 

Narendra Modi bullet train ahmedabad Ahmedabad

Nov 14 2025 | 7:07 PM IST

