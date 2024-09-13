Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / MoSPI may use GST data to calculate GDP figures after base year revision

MoSPI may use GST data to calculate GDP figures after base year revision

So far the Goods and Services Tax Network was reluctant to share such data with MoSPI, citing confidentiality

GST
Premium

GST(Photo: Shutterstock)

Shiva RajoraAsit Ranjan Mishra
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bid to improve the calculation of gross domestic product (GDP), the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is expected to incorporate goods and services tax (GST) data as a new source once the ongoing revision of the national accounts’ base year is completed, according to a senior official.

Until now, the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) has been reluctant to share such data with MoSPI, citing confidentiality concerns.

“When the base year is revised for national accounts, new data sources will be included, with monthly GST data being one of them. We will

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon