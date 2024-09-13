MoSPI may use GST data to calculate GDP figures after base year revision

In a bid to improve the calculation of gross domestic product (GDP), the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is expected to incorporate goods and services tax (GST) data as a new source once the ongoing revision of the national accounts’ base year is completed, according to a senior official.

Until now, the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) has been reluctant to share such data with MoSPI, citing confidentiality concerns.

“When the base year is revised for national accounts, new data sources will be included, with monthly GST data being one of them. We will