Price rise in majority of states and UTs lower than 5.1%, shows data

Those living in Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala took a smaller hit from inflation in January than the national print.



A total of 12 out of 23 states and UTs recorded inflation lower than the all-India figure of 5.1 per cent. For example, it was 2.56 per cent in Delhi, 3.93 per cent in Madhya Pradesh, and 4.04 per cent in Kerala.



The government data provides information on states and UTs with a population of over 5 million, according to the last census. Ten states had higher inflation numbers including Odisha (7.55 per cent), Telangana (6.34 per cent) and Haryana (6.24 per cent). A global comparison shows the inflation in the five largest economies, excluding India and China that are classified as emerging ones, has been declining through much of last year. It is 4 per cent in the UK, 2.6 per cent in Japan, and 3.4 per cent in the US, according to the latest December reading. Germany (3.1 per cent) and France (3.4 per cent) have released data for January.