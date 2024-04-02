Natural disasters cause $65bn loss in APAC in 2023; 91% loss uninsured: Aon

Natural catastrophes / disasters such as earthquakes, storms, floods, tropical cyclones and droughts caused an economic loss amounting to $65 billion in 2023, said a recent note by Aon – a leading global consulting firm headquartered in London that offers a range of risk-mitigation products.

“Economic losses in the Asia Pacific region specifically, driven primarily by floods in China and drought in India, reached $65 billion – 48 per cent lower than the 21st-century average. Meanwhile, the 'protection gap' – the proportion of total losses that were uninsured – for Asia Pacific stood at 91 per cent, with only 9