Home / Economy / News / Nayara Energy's pump supplies steady amid EU, US sanctions trouble

Only casualty for now is the export of fuels by the refiner

S Dinakar Amritsar
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

With the firm coming under the European Union’s (EU’s) latest bout of sanctions 18 days ago, Rosneft-run Indian refiner Nayara Energy may have temporarily lost its export market and reshuffled top management persons, but has kept India’s domestic fuel market well supplied.
 
Petrol and diesel were plentiful, and the pump never went dry in recent weeks, they told Business Standard. They were expecting an 18-kilolitre tanker the following day to restock the outlet.
 
The refiner, which owns a 400,000 bpd (barrels a day) refinery on the west coast, in which Rosneft, Russia’s state-run producer, holds a 49.13 per cent stake,
