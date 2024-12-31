Business Standard

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 | 12:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / NE states led growth in consumption expenditure during 2023-24: NSO

NE states led growth in consumption expenditure during 2023-24: NSO

Data showed that average MPCE in rural Sikkim grew by 21.3 per cent to Rs 9377 during the period

Rupee

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2024 | 12:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rural areas of Sikkim and urban areas of Meghalaya led the growth in monthly per capita consumption expenditure (MPCE) during the August 2023-July 2024 period, a Business Standard analysis of the recently released household consumption expenditure survey (HCES) data shows. 
Data showed that average MPCE in rural Sikkim grew by 21.3 per cent to Rs 9,377 during the period. This was followed by growth in the MPCE in rural Tripura (20.2 per cent), Nagaland (17.4 per cent) and Mizoram (14.2 per cent).   
data
 
Meanwhile, in urban Meghalaya, MPCE grew by 21.9 per cent to Rs 7,839 during the same time period, followed by Manipur (21.8 per cent) and Sikkim (15.1 per cent).  
 
On the other hand, the Gini coefficient, which is taken as a measure of consumption inequality, has declined further from the level of 2022-23. The Gini coefficient declined to 0.237 in 2023-24 from 0.266 in 2022-23 for rural areas and to 0.284 in 2023-24 from 0.314 in 2022-23 for urban areas. 
data
 
 

More From This Section

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Crypto assets can negatively impact financial stability, says RBI report

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Stress in microfinance sector doubles in April to September period: RBI

Sanjay Malhotra

Confidence is high, outlook is bright: RBI Guv Malhotra on economy

rbi reserve bank of india

RBI flags risk to secured loans from slippages in smaller personal loans

Fund, G-sec, MF, Debt funds

External debt rises to $711.8 billion as of Sep, 4.3% up from June: FinMin

Topics : NSO Northeast India Rural India Survey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2024 | 12:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon