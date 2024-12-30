Business Standard

Indian economy prospects expected to improve, says RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra

Indian economy prospects expected to improve, says RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra

He noted that RBI's focus remains steadfast on maintaining the stability of financial institutions and, more broadly, systemic stability while preserving financial stability to support higher growth

Sanjay Malhotra

This marks Malhotra’s first commentary on the economy since taking charge as RBI governor earlier this month. | File Photo: PTI

Manojit Saha Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

The prospects of the Indian economy are expected to improve following the recent slowdown in gross domestic product (GDP) growth, with consumer and business confidence remaining high, Sanjay Malhotra, governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), said.
 
“Notwithstanding the uncertainties shrouding the global macrofinancial ethos as it unfolds, prospects for the Indian economy are expected to improve after the slowdown in the pace of economic activity in the first half of 2024–25,” Malhotra said in the foreword of the December 2024 edition of RBI’s Financial Stability Report, published today.
 
This marks Malhotra’s first commentary on the economy since taking charge as RBI governor earlier this month.
 
 
“Consumer and business confidence for the year ahead remain high, and the investment scenario is brighter as corporations step into 2025 with robust balance sheets and high profitability,” Malhotra said.
 
He noted that the RBI’s focus remains steadfast on maintaining the stability of financial institutions and, more broadly, systemic stability while preserving financial stability to support a higher growth path for the Indian economy.

“We continue to secure and anchor public trust and confidence to support India’s aspirational goals. We remain committed to developing a modern financial system that is customer-centric, technologically leveraged, and financially inclusive,” he said.
 
On the Indian financial sector, Malhotra stated that the system is bolstered by robust earnings, low levels of impaired assets, and strong capital buffers.
 
He highlighted that stress test results reveal that the capital levels of both the banking system and the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) sector will remain well above the regulatory minimum even under adverse stress scenarios.
 
Commenting on the global outlook, Malhotra observed that the global economy demonstrates resilience in the face of formidable headwinds arising from political and economic policy uncertainty, ongoing conflicts, and a fragmenting international trade environment.
 
While declining inflation brightens global prospects, Malhotra cautioned that the medium-term outlook remains challenging. He identified downside risks such as potential intensification of geopolitical conflicts, sporadic financial market turmoil, extreme climate events, and rising indebtedness.

