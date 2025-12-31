Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 09:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / New Year's Eve drives quick commerce surge as demand spikes on apps

New Year's Eve drives quick commerce surge as demand spikes on apps

Quick commerce and food delivery platforms saw an uptick in New Year's Eve demand, with grapes searches surging on Instamart and purchases spiking on Zepto

India quick commerce, qcom market India, Statista projections, Blinkit Zepto Instamart, quick commerce growth, qcom funding India, dark stores India, online grocery India, rapid delivery market, global qcom rankings

Grapes were one of the top searched items as consumers followed a global ritual of eating 12 grapes at midnight

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On New Year’s Eve (December 31), consumers increasingly turned to quick commerce (qcom) and food delivery platforms, with sales volumes seeing a noticeable uptick as demand rose significantly ahead of the celebrations.
 
Why did grapes trend on quick commerce platforms on December 31? 
Sharing insights on social media, Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan Addepalli said the search for grapes spiked throughout the day. “Today, Instamart saw 235,000 searches for grapes in the first half of the day, with searches starting as early as 5 am,” he said. In all, the searches for grapes on Instamart rose 78 times compared to usual days.
 
 
Not just on Instamart, on the qcom platform Zepto, even on December 30, there was a sharp spike in grape purchases. A company spokesperson said, “We have seen a three times demand in grapes this year on December 30.” Grapes were one of the top searched items as consumers followed a global ritual of eating 12 grapes at midnight, symbolising luck for each month of the year.
 
What fee waivers did Instamart and Zepto offer ahead of New Year’s Eve? 

While Instamart waived delivery, handling, and surge fees on orders above ₹199, Zepto removed all fees on orders exceeding ₹149.
 
Which categories saw strong growth on Instamart? 
On overall trends on qcom, Amitesh Jha, chief executive officer of Instamart, said categories such as party supplies, gifting essentials, snacks and beverages, beauty, personal care and grooming, and items such as grapes saw high growth on the platform. “As we head into New Year’s Eve, we are seeing strong momentum nationwide. What began as a Tier-I convenience is becoming urban utility infrastructure, with strong growth coming from Tier-II and Tier-III cities. New Year’s Eve once again surprises us with orders beyond essentials as Indian consumers turn to quick commerce platforms for every kind of need,” he said in a statement.
 
What was trending on food delivery platforms? 
On the food side, Swiggy noted that cakes, pizzas, and biryani were trending in searches, with cities such as Patna, Surat, Vadodara, Nagpur, Jaipur, Pune, Hyderabad and Indore leading the charts. In one of the busiest minutes on the platform, 1,336 biryanis were ordered.
 
How does this compare with last year’s New Year’s Eve demand? 
Notably, in 2024, during the same period, Blinkit recorded its highest-ever daily order volume, as well as the highest number of orders placed per minute and per hour. For Zepto, orders were up 200 per cent compared to 2023, and Swiggy Instamart too hit its highest-ever number of orders on December 31, double the previous New Year’s Eve sales.

Topics : Swiggy Zomato Zepto Blinkit online food delivery doorstep delivery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

