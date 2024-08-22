Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / NHAI repeals 100m exemption rule for new toll plazas amid regulatory issues

NHAI repeals 100m exemption rule for new toll plazas amid regulatory issues

In May 2021, the highway authority had introduced these provisions for projects where project reports were in progress and land for toll plazas was yet to be acquired

Construction of the Kanpur-Lucknow expressway is expected to start from December this year, as nearly 70 per cent of the land acquisition is complete.
Premium

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 12:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), three years after implementing a free-flow policy in the case of excess waiting time, has withdrawn the provision from its toll plaza management guidelines.

In May 2021, the NHAI, amid much public fanfare, introduced a rule stating that service time should be less than 10 seconds per vehicle at peak flow and that the queue of vehicles in any lane should be no more than 100 metres from the toll booth.
 
“If at any time the queue of vehicles in any lane becomes more than 100 metres from the toll booth,

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon