India 'not desperate' to seal early tranche of trade deal with US

Prime minister Narendra Modi and President Trump in February had agreed to sign a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement (BTA)

Both sides concluded a round of negotiations in New Delhi earlier this month. (IMAGING: AJAYA MOHANTY)

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:43 PM IST

India is not desperate to conclude an early tranche trade deal with the United States by the July 9 deadline when the Donald Trump administration’s 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs is expected to end, but both sides are positively engaged towards a pact despite challenges, a government official said on Monday.
 
“It is difficult to say whether a deal will be signed by April 9 or not. It takes two to tango. I don’t think any country will be desperate to have a trade deal. We would like to have a good, win-win and positive trade deal with the US.
