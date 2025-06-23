India 'not desperate' to seal early tranche of trade deal with US

India is not desperate to conclude an early tranche trade deal with the United States by the July 9 deadline when the Donald Trump administration’s 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs is expected to end, but both sides are positively engaged towards a pact despite challenges, a government official said on Monday.

“It is difficult to say whether a deal will be signed by April 9 or not. It takes two to tango. I don’t think any country will be desperate to have a trade deal. We would like to have a good, win-win and positive trade deal with the US.