FM flags tax appeals backlog, tells CBDT to fast-track resolution

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday directed the Income Tax Department to accelerate the disposal of over 5.7 lakh pending tax appeals and enhance taxpayer service delivery. Chairing a conclave of Principal Chief Commissioners of Income Tax (PrCCsIT), she emphasised the need to reduce litigation and build trust in the tax administration system, according to an official release.
The Finance Minister called for time-bound disposal of disputed tax demands pending before faceless appellate authorities and instructed that all departmental appeals falling below the revised monetary thresholds be withdrawn within three months.
As per the Union Budget 2024–25 announcements, the monetary limits for departmental appeals were increased from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 60 lakh for the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore for High Courts, and from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore for the Supreme Court.
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) officials informed that following this change, 4,605 cases were withdrawn in 2024, and another 3,120 were not filed due to the enhanced thresholds. In FY26, the department aims to dispose of more than 2.25 lakh appeals, involving tax demands exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore.
On the taxpayer services front, the Finance Minister reviewed the status of grievance redressal and refund issuance. According to the release, 1,31,844 grievances out of 1,60,229 received through CPGRAMS and e-Nivaran platforms were resolved as of June 17, reflecting a disposal rate of 82.28 per cent.
Refunds worth Rs 23,376 crore were issued based on Orders Giving Effect, and Rs 10,496 crore through rectification in FY26 so far. This marks a 58.04 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, the release noted.
The Finance Minister instructed PrCCsIT to closely monitor these functions and adopt a more taxpayer-centric approach. She also directed the CBDT to study the nature of recurring grievances and identify systemic solutions to address their root causes.
The meeting also reviewed recent tax administration reforms, including faceless assessments, e-verification, rationalisation of exemptions and digital service delivery. The release noted that the Finance Minister called for consolidation of these reforms to ensure their tangible benefits reach taxpayers.
The conclave was attended by Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava, CBDT Chairman Ravi Agarwal, Members of the CBDT, and senior officers.