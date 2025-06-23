Monday, June 23, 2025 | 09:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / FM flags tax appeals backlog, tells CBDT to fast-track resolution

FM flags tax appeals backlog, tells CBDT to fast-track resolution

Sitharaman asks tax department to resolve 5.7 lakh pending appeals, improve grievance redressal and refunds, and adopt a more taxpayer-centric approach

Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: X@IncomeTaxIndia)

The Finance Minister instructed PrCCsIT to closely monitor these functions and adopt a more taxpayer-centric approach. (Photo: X@IncomeTaxIndia)

Monika Yadav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday directed the Income Tax Department to accelerate the disposal of over 5.7 lakh pending tax appeals and enhance taxpayer service delivery. Chairing a conclave of Principal Chief Commissioners of Income Tax (PrCCsIT), she emphasised the need to reduce litigation and build trust in the tax administration system, according to an official release.
 
The Finance Minister called for time-bound disposal of disputed tax demands pending before faceless appellate authorities and instructed that all departmental appeals falling below the revised monetary thresholds be withdrawn within three months.
 
As per the Union Budget 2024–25 announcements, the monetary limits for departmental appeals were increased from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 60 lakh for the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore for High Courts, and from Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore for the Supreme Court.
 
 
Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) officials informed that following this change, 4,605 cases were withdrawn in 2024, and another 3,120 were not filed due to the enhanced thresholds. In FY26, the department aims to dispose of more than 2.25 lakh appeals, involving tax demands exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore. 

Also Read

income tax itr taxation

June 2025 tax filing & compliance deadlines: What's due, when, and by whom

Income Tax Department, CBDT

Income Tax dept notifies all 7 ITR forms for assessment year 2025-26

Income tax

From fake exemptions to old dues, CBDT tightens the tax net this year

tax

Monitor top advance tax payers, check fake claims: CBDT to I-T dept

income tax

I-T department's email on tax returns: How to open PDF, seek rectification

 
On the taxpayer services front, the Finance Minister reviewed the status of grievance redressal and refund issuance. According to the release, 1,31,844 grievances out of 1,60,229 received through CPGRAMS and e-Nivaran platforms were resolved as of June 17, reflecting a disposal rate of 82.28 per cent.
 
Refunds worth Rs 23,376 crore were issued based on Orders Giving Effect, and Rs 10,496 crore through rectification in FY26 so far. This marks a 58.04 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, the release noted.
 
The Finance Minister instructed PrCCsIT to closely monitor these functions and adopt a more taxpayer-centric approach. She also directed the CBDT to study the nature of recurring grievances and identify systemic solutions to address their root causes.
 
The meeting also reviewed recent tax administration reforms, including faceless assessments, e-verification, rationalisation of exemptions and digital service delivery. The release noted that the Finance Minister called for consolidation of these reforms to ensure their tangible benefits reach taxpayers.
 
The conclave was attended by Revenue Secretary Arvind Shrivastava, CBDT Chairman Ravi Agarwal, Members of the CBDT, and senior officers.

More From This Section

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

DFS Secretary urges fast-tracking of government data integration with ULI

GST

Industry finds GST beneficial, seeks clarity and dispute reform: Survey

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Retail credit growth slows in Q4 FY25 despite rate cut: CIBIL report

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Impact of India's large rate cut may be limited, says rate panel member

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, Economy

Rupee slips 16 paise as West Asia tensions flare up; ends at 86.74/$

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Income Tax department CBDT finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayLIVE NewsEngland vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayEurope Overtourism ProtestsOperation SindhuInflux Healthtech IPOGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon