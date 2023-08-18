Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Number of Jan Dhan accounts crosses the 500 million mark, shows data

The average balance in PMJDY accounts stands at Rs 4,076, and over 55 million PMJDY accounts are receiving Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) benefits

Number of Jan Dhan accounts crosses the 500 million mark, shows data

Nikesh Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), launched in 2014, reached the significant milestone of 500 million accounts on August 9. Among these, 56 per cent of the accounts belong to women, and 67 per cent have been opened in rural or semi-urban areas.

The total deposits in these accounts amount to more than Rs 2.03 trillion, and about 340 million RuPay cards have been issued to these account holders free of charge. The average balance in PMJDY accounts stands at Rs 4,076, and over 55 million PMJDY accounts are receiving Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) benefits.

In a release, the finance ministry stated, “The PMJDY scheme has been successful in transforming the financial landscape of the country and has achieved near saturation in bank accounts for adults. The success of PMJDY can be attributed to its comprehensive nature, aiming to connect the last mile with the formal banking system through technology, collaboration, and innovation.”

PMJDY offers multiple advantages to its account holders, such as a bank account without the requirement of a minimum balance, RuPay debit cards provided free of cost with inbuilt accident insurance of Rs two lakh, and an overdraft facility of up to Rs 10,000.

Also Read

21% unorganised workers opted out of Centre's pension scheme in six months

Claim disbursements under PMJJBY surged 438% in FY22, shows data

Finance ministry to launch three-month campaign to boost micro-insurance

Govt to nudge PSBs to increase enrolments of its insurance schemes

With some help from the predecessor

India's foreign exchange reserves snap a three-week losing streak

What is RBI's pilot project for facilitating frictionless credit?

Foreign exchange reserves up $700 mn to $602 bn, snap 3-week losing streak

Moody's affirms India's sovereign ratings, retains stable outlook

Moody's affirms India's sovereign ratings, retains stable economic outlook

Topics : Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana Finance Ministry

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon