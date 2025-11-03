Oil imports from US hit 4.5-year high in Oct; Russian supply remains strong

India’s monthly crude oil imports from the US climbed, in October, to their highest level since March 2021, even as purchases of Russian oil remained robust at 1.61 million barrels per day (bpd) but slightly below the year-to-date average of 1.73 million bpd, according to data from maritime intelligence firm Kpler.

Indian refiners imported 593,000 bpd of crude oil from the US in October, a sharp rise from 207,000 bpd in September and well above the year-to-date average of 305,000 bpd. The growing share of American oil in India’s crude basket underlines deepening energy ties between the two countries and