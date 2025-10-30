Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty slips; Asia mixed; US Fed cut rates by 25 bps; ITC, Swiggy Q2 eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on October 30, 2025: At 6:58 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 71.2 points lower at 26,167.5, indicating a negative start for the bourses.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, October 30, 2025: US Fed rate cut by 25 bps, Powell’s commentary, Sensex F&O expiry, Q2 results, along with mixed global cues are likely to drive the sentiment of the benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, today.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed on Thursday as comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dampened expectations of another rate cut this year. Powell said a December rate reduction was “far from a foregone conclusion,” even as the Fed, as expected, trimmed the benchmark federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 3.75 per cent-4 per cent.
Investors in the region are also watching for developments from the upcoming meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping – their first in-person interaction since Trump’s second term began.
The Kospi rose 0.94 per cent. Nikkei 225 edged 0.25 per cent lower, and the Topix was up 0.33 per cent. ASX 200 was down 0.2 per cent.
Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones slipped 0.2 per cent after briefly touching a record high earlier in the session. The S&P 500 ended marginally lower, while the Nasdaq added 0.55 per cent to close at a new record of 23,958.47, driven by gains in Nvidia.
Q2 results
Adani Power, Dabur India, United Spirits, Canara Bank, NTPC, Mphasis, Bandhan Bank, Coromandel International, Lodha Developers, Indian Energy Exchange, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Navin Fluorine International, ITC, Birla Cable, Pidilite Industries, Union Bank of India, Exide Industries, Dr Agarwals Health Care, Swiggy, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Aditya Birla Capital, Cipla, Welspun Corp, Hyundai Motor India, DLF, Nippon Life India Asset Management, and Manappuram Finance will release their quarterly earnings today.
IPO corner
Studds Accessories IPO (Mainline) will open for subscription, while Orkla India IPO (Mainline) will enter Day 2.
Also, Safecure Services IPO (SME) will see its Day 2 of subscription, Game Changers IPO (SME) will enter Day 3. Jayesh Logistics IPO (SME), on the other hand, will see its allotment.
Commodity corner
Gold prices trimmed early gains on Wednesday as investors weighed US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on the policy outlook, even after the Fed delivered a widely anticipated 25-basis-point rate cut.
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $3,964.39 per ounce, retreating from an earlier 2 per cent surge, while US gold futures for December delivery settled 0.4 per cent higher at $4,000.7 per ounce.
Oil prices advanced after US inventory data showed a sharper-than-expected drawdown in crude and fuel stocks. Sentiment also improved following upbeat remarks from US President Donald Trump ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Brent crude futures climbed 0.8 per cent to $64.93 a barrel, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 0.7 per cent to $60.55 a barrel.
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's financial services sector is the biggest, strongest ever: DFS secy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The three-day Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025 kicked off on a high note on Wednesday with leading personalities from the finance and banking world setting the context for India’s growth story against the volatile global backdrop. Top bureaucrats, bankers, economists and thought leaders offered multiple takeaways across some 15 sessions on the opening day of the fourth edition of the summit in Mumbai. READ MORE
8:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Upper-layer NBFCs should be allowed to accept deposits, say CEOs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s leading non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have said that allowing well-governed, upper-layer NBFCs to accept public deposits would help diversify their funding base, and reduce dependence on banks at a time when regulatory oversight and funding constraints are tightening.
In a panel discussion moderated by Manojit Saha of Business Standard, Rajiv Sabharwal, managing director and chief executive officer (MD&CEO) of Tata Capital, emphasised that diversification of liabilities is now critical for the stability and competitiveness of NBFCs. “A good portion of our liabilities does come from banks. But a large opportunity has opened up in bonds, dollar bonds, and ECBs (external commercial borrowings) — that’s now over 10 per cent of our liabilities. Public deposits would be another low-cost, stable source that helps reduce the linkage to bank funding,” he said. READ MORE
8:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Akasa Air plans to launch IPO within 2-5 years, says CEO Vinay Dube
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Akasa Air plans to launch its initial public offering (IPO) within the next two to five years, its Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vinay Dube said on Wednesday, adding that the airline remains “well-capitalised at every step” to ensure flexibility and resilience as it expands operations.
Asked during a panel discussion at the Aviation India 2025 summit here about further fundraising plans, Dube said: “There is no next phase we are planning. Our next phase should be an IPO in a two to five year time period.” READ MORE
8:01 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: APL Apollo fires on all cylinders; what's next for the stock? Find out here
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's largest manufacturer of structural steel tubes and pipes, APL Apollo Tubes, reported a strong September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY26) performance, beating estimates on profitability, aided by a richer product mix and better operating leverage.
The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) per tonne stood at ₹5,228 against Nuvama’s estimate of ₹4,900, driven by improved gross margins, higher value-added product contribution, and lower Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) costs. READ MORE
7:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: At least 2 Indian banks should be in global top 20, say PSB chiefs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Batting for further consolidation in the public sector banking (PSBs) space, top PSB executives said there should be at least two Indian banking entities among Top 20 global banks. The growing needs of the country, which is eyeing to become a developed nation by 2047, makes it imperative to have many large size banks.
The state-owned banks with a healthy profile marked by a comfortable capital base, robust asset quality and enhanced quality of operations are best placed to engage in further consolidation. Banks are more confident to manage the process of mergers and amalgamation in the banking sector on the back of very effective consolidation in PSB space amid COVID pandemic in 2020, said bankers in a session on “Does India need big banks?”. READ MORE
7:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BS BFSI Summit: Economists torn between rate cut and pause in next MPC
Stock Market LIVE Updates: While participants in the domestic financial market are expecting a 25 basis-point policy repo rate cut in the December meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), economists remain torn between a reduction in rate cut and a pause.
In a panel discussion with Tamal Bandyopadhyay, with its title being “Taking India to a higher growth trajectory amid global headwinds”, on Wednesday, Samiran Chakraborty, India chief economist at Citibank, said: “We thought there was space for a rate cut both in the August and October policy meetings from the inflation standpoint. In December, the rate cut is not about space but the need for a rate cut. So we have to observe whether between now and December there is any discernible sign of any growth slowdown or not. And that's why I am hiding behind wait and watch.” READ MORE
7:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Banks increasingly looking towards retail customers, says K V Kamath
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With technological and financial diversification reshaping Indian banking, K V Kamath, chairman and independent director, Jio Financial Services, talks to Business Standard about the reduced dependence of companies on banks, and the need for lenders to reinvent themselves, focus on retail customers, and invest in the right technology. READ MORE
7:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Govt to allocate UAE trade pact gold quota via competitive online bidding
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The government on Wednesday said the allocations of tariff rate quota (TRQ) for gold under the free trade agreement between India and the UAE will be undertaken based on the competitive bidding/tender process.
Under the agreement, India agreed to import up to 200 metric tonnes of gold annually from the UAE with a one per cent tariff or duty concession under tariff rate quota (TRQ).
Amending the procedure for allocation of TRQ for gold under the India-UAE trade pact, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a trade notice that "the allocations of TRQ for Gold under CEPA (comprehensive economic partnership agreement) will be undertaken based on the competitive bidding/tender process". READ MORE
7:38 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi's cost-cap plan threatens to erode mutual fund, broker earnings
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Cuts in mutual fund (MF) expense ratios and sharp reductions in the caps on brokerage paid by MF schemes are set to squeeze earnings of asset management companies (AMCs), brokers, and other intermediaries, according to experts.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in a consultation paper released on Tuesday, proposed a steep reduction in the permissible brokerage and transaction costs that can be charged to MF schemes — from 12 basis points (bps) to 2 bps for cash market trades, and from 5 bps to 1 bps for derivatives transactions. READ MORE
7:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Market maturity fuelled India's IPO boom, say investment bankers
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The domestic initial public offering (IPO) market is experiencing a significant surge, fuelled by the financialisation of savings, digital ease of investing, and expanding participation from both retail and institutional investors, investment bankers said on Wednesday.
The depth of the domestic capital pool has reduced India’s reliance on foreign institutional investors, enhancing market stability, a sentiment echoed by most panellists during a discussion moderated by Samie Modak of Business Standard. READ MORE
7:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BFSI weight in Nifty 50 rebounds to 3-year high amid sector rotation
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector has moved back into focus for investors this calendar year, after lagging the broader market for two consecutive years. BFSI stocks have outperformed benchmark indices in 2025 so far, driving a steady rise in the sector’s weighting within the Nifty 50 index.
The BFSI sector’s weighting in the index has climbed to 35.4 per cent, up from 33.4 per cent at the end of December 2024 and 34.5 per cent at the end of December 2023. At the end of 2022, the value was 36.7 per cent. READ MORE
7:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today: Coal India, L&T, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Ola Electric
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Coal India:The state-owned company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,262.64 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q2FY26), down 32 per cent from ₹6,274.8 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations stood at ₹30,186.7 crore, a decline of 3.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 15.8 per cent sequentially. Sales contributed ₹26,909.23 crore to the revenue, marginally lower than ₹27,271.3 crore in Q2FY25.
Larsen & Toubro (L&T):Engineering and construction major L&T reported a 16 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹3,926 crore in Q2FY26, up from ₹3,395.29 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations was ₹67,984 crore, up 10 per cent from ₹61,555 crore in Q2FY25 and 6.8 per cent sequentially.
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL):The state-owned company announced that its consolidated net profit more than tripled to ₹374.89 crore in the September quarter, compared to ₹106.15 crore a year ago, mainly due to higher revenues. Total income rose to ₹7,686.41 crore from ₹6,695.37 crore in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing.
United Breweries:The company reported a 65 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹46.34 crore in the September quarter, as unusual monsoon conditions affected beer sales. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹132.33 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹3,737.31 crore, compared to ₹4,743.56 crore a year earlier. READ MORE
7:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US Fed cuts rates quarter point, sets end to balance-sheet runoff
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Federal Reserve officials delivered their second consecutive interest-rate reduction to support a softening labor market, and said they would stop shrinking the central bank’s portfolio of assets on Dec. 1.
In their post-meeting statement, Fed policymakers on Wednesday repeated their assessment that “job gains have slowed” and said “risks to employment rose in recent months.”Officials characterized economic growth as “moderate” and said inflation “has moved up since earlier this year and remains somewhat elevated.” READ MORE
7:26 AM
7:24 AM
