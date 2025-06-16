ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Full schedule, venue, format and live streaming

Monday, June 16, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
While six teams qualified for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 through the ICC Women's Championship, Pakistan and Bangladesh earned their spots through the qualifier held earlier this year

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the full schedule for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, set to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2. The 13th edition of the prestigious tournament will kick off with hosts India facing Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, while defending champions Australia begin their campaign against rivals New Zealand on October 1 in Indore. Matches will be held across five cities—Bengaluru, Vizag, Indore, Guwahati and Colombo.
 
The final will be played on November 2 in either Bengaluru or Colombo. Warm-up matches begin on September 24. The most anticipated match of any ICC event—that between India and Pakistan—will be played on October 5 in Colombo.
 
 
While six teams qualified for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 through the ICC Women’s Championship, Pakistan and Bangladesh earned their spots through the qualifier held earlier this year. 
 
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Format

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will be played in a round-robin cum knockout format. During the round-robin stage, all eight participating teams will play one match against each of the seven other teams. The four teams finishing at the top of the points table after this stage will book their place in the semi-finals. The winners of the two semi-finals will then play against each other for the winner’s trophy in the final.
 
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Full Schedule
 
Date Match Venue Time
Tuesday, September 30 India vs Sri Lanka Bengaluru 3:00 PM
Wednesday, October 1 Australia vs New Zealand Indore 3:00 PM
Thursday, October 2 Bangladesh vs Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM
Friday, October 3 England vs South Africa Bengaluru 3:00 PM
Saturday, October 4 Australia vs Sri Lanka Colombo 3:00 PM
Sunday, October 5 India vs Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM
Monday, October 6 New Zealand vs South Africa Indore 3:00 PM
Tuesday, October 7 England vs Bangladesh Guwahati 3:00 PM
Wednesday, October 8 Australia vs Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM
Thursday, October 9 India vs South Africa Vizag 3:00 PM
Friday, October 10 New Zealand vs Bangladesh Vizag 3:00 PM
Saturday, October 11 England vs Sri Lanka Guwahati 3:00 PM
Sunday, October 12 India vs Australia Vizag 3:00 PM
Monday, October 13 South Africa vs Bangladesh Vizag 3:00 PM
Tuesday, October 14 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Colombo 3:00 PM
Wednesday, October 15 England vs Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM
Thursday, October 16 Australia vs Bangladesh Vizag 3:00 PM
Friday, October 17 South Africa vs Sri Lanka Colombo 3:00 PM
Saturday, October 18 New Zealand vs Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM
Sunday, October 19 India vs England Indore 3:00 PM
Monday, October 20 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Colombo 3:00 PM
Tuesday, October 21 South Africa vs Pakistan Colombo 3:00 PM
Wednesday, October 22 Australia vs England Indore 3:00 PM
Thursday, October 23 India vs New Zealand Guwahati 3:00 PM
Friday, October 24 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Colombo 3:00 PM
Saturday, October 25 Australia vs Sri Lanka Indore 3:00 PM
Sunday, October 26 England vs New Zealand Guwahati 3:00 PM
Sunday, October 26 India vs Bangladesh Bengaluru 3:00 PM
Wednesday, October 29 Semifinal 1 (TBA) Guwahati/Colombo 3:00 PM
Thursday, October 30 Semifinal 2 (TBA) Bengaluru 3:00 PM
Sunday, November 2 Final (TBA) Colombo/Bengaluru 3:00 PM

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 begin? 
The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 is scheduled to begin on September 30.
 
Where will the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 be played? 
The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 is co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka this year.
 
When will India play their first match in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025? 
India will start their campaign at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in the opening game of the tournament against Sri Lanka on September 30.
 
When will India play Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025? 
The India vs Pakistan match at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will be played on October 5 in Colombo.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 matches in India? 
The live telecast of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 matches will be on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 matches in India? 
The live streaming of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 matches will be on the JioCinema app and website in India.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

