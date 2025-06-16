ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Full schedule, venue, format and live streaming

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially announced the full schedule for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, set to be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2. The 13th edition of the prestigious tournament will kick off with hosts India facing Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, while defending champions Australia begin their campaign against rivals New Zealand on October 1 in Indore. Matches will be held across five cities—Bengaluru, Vizag, Indore, Guwahati and Colombo.
The final will be played on November 2 in either Bengaluru or Colombo. Warm-up matches begin on September 24. The most anticipated match of any ICC event—that between India and Pakistan—will be played on October 5 in Colombo.
While six teams qualified for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 through the ICC Women’s Championship, Pakistan and Bangladesh earned their spots through the qualifier held earlier this year.
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Format
Also Read
The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will be played in a round-robin cum knockout format. During the round-robin stage, all eight participating teams will play one match against each of the seven other teams. The four teams finishing at the top of the points table after this stage will book their place in the semi-finals. The winners of the two semi-finals will then play against each other for the winner’s trophy in the final.
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Full Schedule
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|Tuesday, September 30
|India vs Sri Lanka
|Bengaluru
|3:00 PM
|Wednesday, October 1
|Australia vs New Zealand
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|Thursday, October 2
|Bangladesh vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|Friday, October 3
|England vs South Africa
|Bengaluru
|3:00 PM
|Saturday, October 4
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|Sunday, October 5
|India vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|Monday, October 6
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|Tuesday, October 7
|England vs Bangladesh
|Guwahati
|3:00 PM
|Wednesday, October 8
|Australia vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|Thursday, October 9
|India vs South Africa
|Vizag
|3:00 PM
|Friday, October 10
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|Vizag
|3:00 PM
|Saturday, October 11
|England vs Sri Lanka
|Guwahati
|3:00 PM
|Sunday, October 12
|India vs Australia
|Vizag
|3:00 PM
|Monday, October 13
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Vizag
|3:00 PM
|Tuesday, October 14
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|Wednesday, October 15
|England vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|Thursday, October 16
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|Vizag
|3:00 PM
|Friday, October 17
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|Saturday, October 18
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|Sunday, October 19
|India vs England
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|Monday, October 20
|Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|Tuesday, October 21
|South Africa vs Pakistan
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|Wednesday, October 22
|Australia vs England
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|Thursday, October 23
|India vs New Zealand
|Guwahati
|3:00 PM
|Friday, October 24
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|3:00 PM
|Saturday, October 25
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|Indore
|3:00 PM
|Sunday, October 26
|England vs New Zealand
|Guwahati
|3:00 PM
|Sunday, October 26
|India vs Bangladesh
|Bengaluru
|3:00 PM
|Wednesday, October 29
|Semifinal 1 (TBA)
|Guwahati/Colombo
|3:00 PM
|Thursday, October 30
|Semifinal 2 (TBA)
|Bengaluru
|3:00 PM
|Sunday, November 2
|Final (TBA)
|Colombo/Bengaluru
|3:00 PM
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Live streaming and telecast details
When will the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 begin?
The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 is scheduled to begin on September 30.
Where will the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 be played?
The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 is co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka this year.
When will India play their first match in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025?
India will start their campaign at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in the opening game of the tournament against Sri Lanka on September 30.
When will India play Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025?
The India vs Pakistan match at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will be played on October 5 in Colombo.
Where to watch the live telecast of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 matches in India?
The live telecast of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 matches will be on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 matches in India?
The live streaming of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 matches will be on the JioCinema app and website in India.