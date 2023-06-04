On the agenda: GST Council likely to approve tribunal blueprint this month

Groundwork was done by amending the GST law during the Budget session. The final rules will be out and changes in the state laws would be made, the official said.

“The final blueprint, mainly the operational part, is expected to be presented in the GST Council meeting for approval. This will pave the way for the tribunal to be functional, both at the central and state levels,” said a senior government official, who expects the tribunal to be up and running by November.