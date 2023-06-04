close

On the agenda: GST Council likely to approve tribunal blueprint this month

Operational framework to pave the way for the tribunal to be functional at Centre, state levels

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
GST
Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council, which is likely to meet in the third or fourth week of June, is set to clear the operational framework of the much-awaited GST appellate tribunal, which will deal with tax disputes and streamline resolution.
“The final blueprint, mainly the operational part, is expected to be presented in the GST Council meeting for approval. This will pave the way for the tribunal to be functional, both at the central and state levels,” said a senior government official, who expects the tribunal to be up and running by November.
Groundwork was done by amending the GST law during the Budget session. The final rules will be out and changes in the state laws would be made, the official said.
First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

