On the table: FinMin to review public sector banks co-lending, MSME credit

Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary M Nagaraju is likely to chair his first review meeting with the managing directors (MDs) and chief executive officers (CEOs) of public sector banks (PSBs) on November 5, according to a senior government official familiar with the matter.

In the meeting, Nagaraju is expected to discuss progress on building a credit rating system for micro, small, and medium enterprises announced in the 2024-25 Union Budget, as well as co-lending regulations for banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

The last review meeting with PSBs was chaired by the then DFS secretary Vivek Joshi in June