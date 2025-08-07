Overseas funds pull out of IT and financial services stocks in July

Information technology (IT) and financial services stocks faced strong selling pressure from foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) in the second half of July. FPIs withdrew ₹14,422 crore from IT shares amid earnings disappointment and ₹6,720 crore from financials. Other sectors witnessing heavy selling included oil and gas (₹4,177 crore), real estate (₹3,684 crore), and automobiles (₹2,425 crore). In total, FPIs were net sellers over the last two weeks.

“The results from both the finance and IT sectors failed to impress, with companies posting only single-digit growth. The outlook remains cautious, especially as banks grapple with non-performing assets and mounting pressure on