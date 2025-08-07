Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 11:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Overseas funds pull out of IT and financial services stocks in July

Overseas funds pull out of IT and financial services stocks in July

Foreign investors pull out over ₹21,000 crore from key sectors in late July, with IT and financials bearing the brunt of the sell-off

financials services
premium

Conversely, FPIs were net buyers of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks (₹2,986 crore) and consumer services (₹2,064 crore). | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Information technology (IT) and financial services stocks faced strong selling pressure from foreign portfolio investments (FPIs) in the second half of July. FPIs withdrew ₹14,422 crore from IT shares amid earnings disappointment and ₹6,720 crore from financials. Other sectors witnessing heavy selling included oil and gas (₹4,177 crore), real estate (₹3,684 crore), and automobiles (₹2,425 crore). In total, FPIs were net sellers over the last two weeks. 
“The results from both the finance and IT sectors failed to impress, with companies posting only single-digit growth. The outlook remains cautious, especially as banks grapple with non-performing assets and mounting pressure on
Topics : Foreign Portfolio Investors information technology financial services Market Lens
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon