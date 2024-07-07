Packaged food firms to approach FSSAI on new front-of-pack nutrition labels

The packaged foods industry plans to go back to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) after the government body approved a proposal to display nutritional information labelling of total sugar, salt and saturated fat in bold letters and bigger font size.

However, the draft notification for the said amendment would now be put in the public domain for inviting suggestions and objections, it said in a press statement on Saturday.

“The industry will go back to deliberations along with FSSAI. There are many angles to cover. But it isn’t very easy given the complex Indian dietary