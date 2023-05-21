The cash transactions in Posta Bazar are large and the credit period ranges from 15 days to one month. The market supplies a range of products from edible oil, salt, cereals and spices and food grains to roughly 30 per cent of West Bengal. And wholesalers here are expecting more of the pink notes in the days to come.

In the half-day that it was open on Saturday, retailers turned up with only the pink notes, said Niraj Agarwal of Shree Shiv Oil & Pulses, one of the bigger wholesalers in Posta Bazar. “Some even want to make early payments and settle the account but in Rs 2,000 notes.”