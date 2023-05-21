close

Pink wads crawl out of woodwork amid the rush to dump Rs 2,000 notes

Surge in demand for gold, victuals, even as most sellers across the country decide not to argue with purchasers and accept Rs 2,000 notes

BS Reporters Kolkata | Chennai | New Delhi | Bengaluru | Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 6:49 PM IST
Wads of Rs 2,000 notes have been rushing in at Posta Bazar, North Kolkata, one of the largest wholesale markets for perishable commodities in eastern India, since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced its withdrawal from circulation on Friday.
In the half-day that it was open on Saturday, retailers turned up with only the pink notes, said Niraj Agarwal of Shree Shiv Oil & Pulses, one of the bigger wholesalers in Posta Bazar. “Some even want to make early payments and settle the account but in Rs 2,000 notes.”
The cash transactions in Posta Bazar are large and the credit period ranges from 15 days to one month. The market supplies a range of products from edible oil, salt, cereals and spices and food grains to roughly 30 per cent of West Bengal. And wholesalers here are expecting more of the pink notes in the days to come.
Topics : Rs 2000 note Gold trade Indian rupee

First Published: May 21 2023 | 6:49 PM IST

Pink wads crawl out of woodwork amid the rush to dump Rs 2,000 notes

Money, Rs 2000, 200 notes, Rupees
