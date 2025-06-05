Thursday, June 05, 2025 | 07:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Piyush Goyal calls Italian business enclaves in India to boost investment

Piyush Goyal calls Italian business enclaves in India to boost investment

Speaking here at India-Italy Business Forum meeting, he said Italian companies can consider setting up manufacturing units and offices in those enclaves

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

The minister is here on a two-day visit. He is meeting leaders and businesses to boost trade and investments between the two countries. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Brescia (Italy)
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday proposed to develop an industrial conclave for Italian businesses in India to promote investments.

Speaking here at India-Italy Business Forum meeting, he said Italian companies can consider setting up manufacturing units and offices in those enclaves.

"I have a proposition for you. We can set up Italian enclaves where Italian businesses can set up shops... we can set up hotels, restaurants, healthcare for Italian people who would come to work there. It will be home away from home for them," Goyal said.

These industrial parks can be set up in the proposed industrail corridors in different parts of the country.

 

The minister is here on a two-day visit. He is meeting leaders and businesses to boost trade and investments between the two countries.

Also Read

trade, import, export, container, shipping

India urges WTO to act on non-tariff barriers, ensure dispute resolution

Piyush Goyal at India-France Business Conference

Goyal highlights 'India Opportunity' at India-France Business Conference

Piyush Goyal with Israel Economy minister Nir Barkat

Goyal, Israeli economy minister discuss boosting trade, innovation ties

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal discusses opportunities in Indian shipping sector with S'pore

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaking at a launch event for a report on the net impact of e-commerce on employment and consumer welfare

India, US to give preferential market access to businesses, says Goyal

India would invite Italian companies to certain locations in India such as Dighi near Mumbai and Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) in Maharashtra to showcase potential locations for these enclaves.

The government has announced to invest about Rs 28,000 crore to set up 12 industrial nodes, and build 100 industrial parks in the country.

These industrial areas will be located at Khurpia in Uttarakhand, Rajpura-Patiala in Punjab, Dighi in Maharashtra, Palakkad in Kerala, Agra and Prayagraj in UP, Gaya in Bihar, Zaheerabad in Telangana, Orvakal and Kopparthy in Andhra Pradesh, and Jodhpur-Pali in Rajasthan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

FPI, foreign investments, investors, FDI, funding, growth, market

Foreign investment in Indian corporate bonds hits 10-year high in May

Khadi

KVIC disburses ₹300 cr subsidy to 8,794 beneficiaries under PMEGP scheme

Sebi

Sebi issues warning letters to NSDL over compliance and cyber alert lapses

india us trade deal

India, US race to seal interim tariff deal ahead of Trump's July deadline

india us trade deal

US delegation in India to discuss trade pact: What will be on agenda?

Topics : Piyush Goyal Commerce ministry India-Italy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGold Card VisaOneplus 13s ReviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon